Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The CDC said that the number of people ages two through 19 with cavities dropped by 7 percent, between 2012 and 2016.

Government researchers found that in 2016 about 43% of children between two and 19 had cavities.

That's down from 50% from four years earlier, but disparities still exist.

Latinos had the highest prevalence of cavities at 52% and children from lower-income families had a substantially higher rate of cavities than those from wealthier families.