Former Razorback Casey Dick Hired As Van Buren Coach

VAN BUREN (KFSM) – Casey Dick cut his teeth as an assistant coach for Bentonville West but now he’s taking the next step.

Dick was hired as the Van Buren head football coach on Tuesday. Pointers athletic director Randy Loyd confirmed the hire by phone Tuesday afternoon.

Under Dick, Bentonville West had one of the most dynamic offenses in 7A last season but now he must transform a Van Buren team that went winless in 2017 and was 4-26 over the past three years.

Dick replaces Greg Werner who resigned less than two weeks ago to take the head coaching job at Muskogee Hilldale.

The new Pointers’ coach is best known for his college playing days at Arkansas from 2005-08. Dick threw 5,856 yards and 47 touchdowns with the Razorbacks.