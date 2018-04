× Fort Smith Police Searching For Level 2 Sex Offender

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Officers with the Fort Smith Police Department are searching for a sex offender who failed to comply with the Sex Offender Registration Act.

Police said James Paul Cody Smith, 24, is a level 2 sex offender. According to police, he failed to tell investigators his permanent residence.

If you have any information, contact Fort Smith police at (479) 709-5100.