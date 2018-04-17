× Freshmen Power Hogs Past Missouri State

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Through two and a half innings, Arkansas looked like they were going to have to watch Missouri State celebrate inside Baum Stadium again.

But then the young bats for the Razorbacks rose to the occasion.

Freshmen Heston Kjerstad and Casey Martin each homered and combined to drive in eight as Arkansas rallied past the Bears for the 11-7 win. Arkansas scored the final eight runs of the game after trailing 7-3.

Missouri State pounded Arkansas pitching early but Kole Ramage and Jake Reindl were able to throw the final 6.2 innings to help shut things down. Reindl threw the final four innings and struck out seven

Grant Koch drove in a pair of runs while Jordan McFarland added a pair of hits and scored twice. Missouri State shortstop, and projected first round draft pick, Jeremy Eierman went 0-for-5 and grounded into a pair of double plays.

