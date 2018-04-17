Roland Police Investigate Multiple Vehicle Break-Ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROLAND (KFSM) -- Roland police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins they believe happened Friday (April 13).

According to Chris Waters, an investigator with the department, 11 break-ins happened in a span of one night.

“I’ve never seen this many vehicles broken into at one time,” Waters said.

For the most part, Waters said mostly loose change and money have been taken from the vehicles. However, purses and credit cards also were reported stolen.

“It is possible some random person came through and started going through vehicles,” Waters explains.

At this time, police are not revealing the exact location of where these break-ins happened.

However, 5NEWS talked with some people who live in the area including Jason Morris.

Although Morris hasn’t been affected by these crimes, he said it’s concerning to hear about this taking place in a neighborhood he believes to be safe.

“We’ll be more aware now. We’ll watch out for our neighbors from now on,” Morris said.

Meantime, Waters encourages people to keep items of value out of their vehicles and to keep their doors locked at all times.

Currently, police said they have about three persons of interest and will be releasing details about them at a later date.

Call Roland police immediately if you have been impacted or have details on these break-ins.