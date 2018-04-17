× Sebastian County Prosecutor: No Criminal Offense Found In Inmate Death

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — The Sebastian County prosecuting attorney found “no criminal offense” in the February death of an inmate.

Dr. James Raymond Pollock was being transported by deputies back to the Sebastian County Detention Center after a four day stay in the hospital.

He was in the detention center on charges of felon of possession of a firearm and Veterans Treatment Court sanctions, according to the prosecuting attorney.

Deputies picked him up from Sparks Regional Medical Center Feb. 1. While deputies were removing him from the van, he collapsed to his knees and became unresponsive. Deputies and Fort Smith police officers administered CPR.

He was taken back to Sparks Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death was Hypertensive Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease with a contributory cause of obesity and bipolar disorder.