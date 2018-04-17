× Southwest Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — A Southwest Airlines jet made an emergency landing at Philadelphia’s airport Tuesday with part of the covering from its left engine ripped off and a window damaged. Neither the airline nor the Federal Aviation Administration explained what went wrong.

Passenger Marty Martinez told CBSN from the plane that a woman was injured and was taken off the plane.

“There was blood everywhere,” Martinez told CBSN’s Anne-Marie Green.

Later, Philadelphia Fire Department Commissioner Adam Thiel said that one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition but declined to release any additional details. He said that seven other passengers were treated for minor injuries, but none had to be taken to the hospital.

Southwest said there were 143 passengers and five crew members onboard the Boeing 737, which was headed from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Dallas’ Love Field. Passengers were seen walking off the plane onto the tarmac at the airport after landing around 11:20 a.m.

The Philadelphia airport tweeted that Flight 1380 “landed safely at PHL and passengers are being brought into the terminal.” The airport said flights were continuing to depart from Philadelphia and that the FAA had lifted a ground stop for planes at other airports waiting to depart for Philadelphia.

Read more, here.