Stranger Finds, Assists Stabbing Victim In Her Home

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Cynthia Goff said she was surprised to find a bleeding man inside her Rogers home about 9:45 p.m. Monday night begging for help.

The man, a 21-year-old whose identity hasn't been released yet by Rogers Police, told Goff he had just been stabbed in the Regency Seven Motel parking lot. He had jumped over Goff's fence and ran into the first house he saw - hers.

Goff said she found the man in her living room with a stab wound near his shoulder, bleeding heavily.

"He was profusely sweating, hyperventilating," Goff said. "I had to reassure him he was going to be OK, to breathe in through his nose and out through his mouth because as he was panicking...I know he was panicking, he had to have been panicking inside."

Goff said she had a nursing background, which she credited with the knowledge necessary to help keep him from bleeding out. She said she applied pressure to his wound and called 911.

Police are still investigating the stabbing and what might have led to it. They told 5NEWS' Alex Durham the man was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Police are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to call the Northwest Arkansas Crimestoppers at (479) 790-TIPS. Those who call will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.