Today will be the warmest day of the week as highs soar into the upper 70s and low 80s with gusty south winds. Another cold front sweeps through tonight, but will not bring any rain. Highs will settle into the 60s and 70s the rest of the week.

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley: