× Yell County Deputies Find 15 Grams Of Meth In Van Buren Man’s Car

YELL COUNTY (KFSM) — A Van Buren man was taken into custody in Yell County after deputies found 15 grams of methamphetamine in his car, according to Chief Deputy John Foster.

Russell Alvin Hofer, 34, was taken into custody Sunday (April 15) on State Highway 10 between Belleville and Havana, according to Foster.

Foster said that deputies stopped Hofer for speeding and noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside his car. They found 15 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of marijuana, a smoking device and $387 in cash, according to Foster.

Hofer was taken to the Yell County Detention Center.