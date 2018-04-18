Near Freezing Tonight; Rain This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The big story for the rest of the week will be the gorgeous Spring weather with highs near 70º and chilly overnight low. In fact, some locations could get close to freezing on Thursday or even Friday morning in NW Arkansas. South winds return late-week with rain chances arriving for Saturday. The best chance for rain appears to be Saturday night into Sunday morning. Unlike last week, severe weather will not be an issue as the worst storms are expected to remain to our south.

Forecast lows tonight will be in the mid to low 30s across the Ozarks with low 40s in the Greater Fort Smith area.

Rain estimates for this upcoming weekend system area in the 3/4" to 1" range with the heaviest in South Arkansas.

The current severe weather risk for Saturday into Sunday is across Central and South Texas. The system should be too far south for any issues locally other than heavy rain and breezy winds.

-Garrett