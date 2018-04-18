× An Arkansas Hog Farm Has Applied For Another Permit To Keep Operating Near The Buffalo National River After The State Denied Its Permit Three Months Ago

MOUNT JUDEA, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas hog farm has applied for another permit to keep operating near the Buffalo National River after the state denied its permit three months ago.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that C&H Hog Farms has submitted application documents for a Regulation 6 individual permit. If approved, the farm would be able to continue operating for five years.

The move comes after the farm appealed the state Department of Environmental Quality’s denial of its Regulation 5 individual permit to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission.

The farm operates near Mount Judea, along where Big Creek feeds into the Buffalo National River. Environmental groups have become concerned with the farm’s manure potentially leaking into the river.

The farm can remain open during the appeal process.

A hearing is scheduled Aug. 6.