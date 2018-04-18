× ARDOT Approves Bids For Projects In Benton, Washington Counties

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — The state Highway Commission on Wednesday (April 18) approved bids for road improvement projects in Benton and Washington counties, according to a news release.

American Contracting & Services, Inc. of Jeffersonville, Ind., was awarded a $1 million contract to rehabilitate the Beaver Lake bridge deck.

APAC-Central, Inc. of Fayetteville received a $1.2 bid to resurface 5.1 miles of Arkansas 16 eastward of the Benton County line.

Both projects are set to start in two to four weeks, weather permitting, and completion is expected by the middle of the year.