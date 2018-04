× Arkansas 22. Oklahoma 0.

The 2018 Arkansas tornado count is at 22 after more tornadoes were confirmed from the storms that hit The Natural State on Friday, April 13th.

Oklahoma has yet to have a tornado. The latest start to Tornado Season in Oklahoma was April 26th, 1962, with unseasonably cool temperatures for the rest of this week into the weekend the record could be tied or broken by next Thursday.

-Garrett