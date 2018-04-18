Bella Vista POA Disscusses What To Do About Damaged Golf Courses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) -- Several of the Bella Vista’s golf courses were severely damaged by last April’s flooding.

Nine holes of the Berksdale golf course are still closed a year later.

“The amount of urbanization upstream is just tremendous. So what's happening is the number of floods and the intensity of the floods is growing and growing every single year because of the urbanization,” Tom Judson said.

Bella Vista Property Owners Association General Manager Tom Judson said a study gives four possible solutions to the problem.

Keeping both Berksdale and Kingswood open which are the ones with the worst damage, closing both of those courses, maintaining Berksdale as nine holes and Kingswood as 18, or keeping Kingswood as an 18 hole course and completely close Berksdale..

“We can limit the amount of damage and so that's part of the study is that right now we are looking at over three, $3.5 million worth of repair work just to shore up the streak banks and replace bridges that have been damaged," he said.

The Bella Vista POA Board is meeting Thursday, April 19 for a work session at 8 a.m. to discuss these options and POA members are invited to join. They will also be holding their board meeting next Thursday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m. and there will be an open session for members to voice their concerns.