× Fayetteville Announces Lane Closure On Wedington Drive

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The City of Fayetteville announced Wednesday that Tri Star Contractors will be closing one lane of Wedington Drive starting Thursday (April 19).

The contractors will be conducting utility and driveway construction and will close the outside westbound lane closest to the curb between Garland Avenue (Arkansas 112) and Stephens Avenue. The closure will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays until May 28.

Drivers are asked to use extreme caution while driving in the work area.

A list of lane and road closures in Fayetteville is available by clicking here.