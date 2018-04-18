× Fayetteville School Board To Hold Special Meeting To Discuss Personnel Matter

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Board of Education will hold a special meeting Wednesday (April 18), according to Alan Wilbourn with Fayetteville Public Schools.

Wilbourn said the purpose of the meeting will be the consideration of a personnel matter.

The meeting comes after a sexual harassment investigation into Superintendent Matthew Wendt. Board members have hired a Rogers lawyer to investigate Wendt about claims in which he allegedly made unwanted sexual advances and threats toward a woman. He was placed on paid leave pending the investigation.

The meeting will be held in the Adams Leadership Center at 5 p.m.

Stay with 5NEWS as we learn more information on this developing story.