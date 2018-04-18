Northwest Health Joins Mayo Clinic Care Network, Aims To Improve Patient Care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Northwest Health, one of the region's largest health care systems, has joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network, giving its staff access to an array of renowned medical research and education materials aimed at improving patient care.

Dr. James Tanner, chief medical officer for Northwest Health, said Tuesday (April 17) his staff will "collaborate with Mayo Clinic physicians to improve the delivery of health care for patients through high-quality, data-driven medical care and treatment."

"Northwest Health is honored to be selected a Mayo Clinic Care Network member," Tanner said. "Our patients gain the benefits of Mayo Clinic expertise within their own communities."

Through their partnership, Northwest Health will have will have access to the Mayo Clinic's eConsultants and eBoards for collaboration on patient care, as well as the clinic's library of patient education materials.

The Mayo Clinic Care Network launched in 2011, and consists of more than 40 organizations across the world, according to Mayo Clinic spokeswoman Rhoda Madson.

The Mayo Clinic developed the first integrated, multi-specialty group practice more than 150 years ago, eventually growing into the largest nonprofit group practice in the world, serving about 1.3 million patients annually, Madson said.

Northwest Health operates nearly 500 beds at five hospitals in Northwest Arkansas, employing more than 540 physicals and 2,200 staff members, according to Christian Bull, Northwest Health spokeswoman.

“Northwest Health and Mayo Clinic share a commitment to the highest-quality patient care, and we are pleased to begin this collaboration,” said Mayor Clinic Dr. David Hayes.

“As we work together, we hope to bring a new level of teamwork to health care for this region and the patients of Northwest Health.”