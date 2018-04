Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- An airplane made an emergency landing at Drake Field Wednesday (April 18), according to Cpl. Dallas Brashears.

Brashears said the plane safely landed at about 11:40 a.m.

Several roads near the airport were closed while the plane was landing, Brashears said.

According to air traffic control, one person was on board the plane.

The Cessna 340 plane took off from Searcy at 10:42 a.m., according to  FlightAware.