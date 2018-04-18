Second Victim Accuses Sallisaw Man Of Rape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALLISAW (KFSM) -- A second rape victim has come forward against a Sallisaw man, according to the police.

Investigators obtained a warrant and arrested Jeff Johnson at his home Wednesday (April 18). He was taken to the police department for questioning and then to the Sequoyah County Detention Center.

Johnson is accused of second degree rape of a victim under 16. He was arrested April 13 on the same charge, but involving a 14-year-old victim.

“There’s been information through the investigation that obviously lead us to a second victim with that we have some information that there may be potential he more victims in this case. So, we continue to investigate until we find out if there is or if there isn’t any more," Cpt. Jeff Murray said.

Police are investigating.