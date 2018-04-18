Sequoyah County Sheriff: Three People Taken Into Custody After Stealing Over 500 Items Around Oklahoma

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — Three people were arrested in connection to stealing over 500 items from all over the state, according to Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane.

The items stolen include three stolen cars, one license plate, 200 to 300 drivers licenses and credit cards, tools, chainsaws, computer equipment, purses, DVD’s, mail, clothing and cell phones.

Lane said the offenses started in Ardmore, Oklahoma and spread to Oklahoma City, Henryetta, McAlester, Stigler, Sallisaw, Muldrow, Roland and Van Buren.

Casey Bradberry, Ashley Robinson and Eugene Minyard were stopped and taken into custody near Vian.