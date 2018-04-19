Book Release Coincides With 50th Anniversary Of Deadly Greenwood Tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD (KFSM) -- Today (April 19) marks 50 years since a deadly tornado hit the city of Greenwood, killing 13 people.

On April 19, 1968, a tornado touched down for only four minutes, but it destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses. The tornado was classified an F-4 at the time. Under today's Enhanced Fujita scale, which was adopted in 2007, the tornado likely would be an EF-4.

Farmer's Bank and the Wilkinson Family are marking the occasion this year by releasing a book of photos and articles about the tornado. The book, Rising From the Rubble, will be available today at 3 p.m. in the Wilkinson Community Center at Farmer's Bank in Greenwood.