Centerton Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 4-Year-Old Girl

CENTERTON (KFSM) — A Centerton man is accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A Bentonville detective received a tip from the child abuse hotline August 16, 2017 regarding a 4-year-old victim, according to the affidavit.

The victim told detectives she was sexually assaulted by Nathan Wise, 26, the affidavit states. Detectives were told the main offenses happened in Centerton.

The affidavit states that the victim told detectives that Wise was not allowed in her house anymore “because he touched her part where she didn’t like it.”

According to the affidavit, Wise told the child to take her pants down and gave her money for doing so. She said he stuck his hand in her pants and she told him “no” and he stopped, the affidavit states.

She told detectives that this happened inside and outside of her home and that it happened twice, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit state that Wise denied the allegations made against him. He is facing charges of second degree sexual assault.