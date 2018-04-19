× Governor Announces 133 New Jobs In Bank Of The Ozarks Expansion

OZARK (KFSM) — A bank expansion and new jobs are coming to downtown Ozark.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson visited Ozark today to announce the Bank of the Ozarks will expand into a new 36,761-square-foot facility in downtown Ozark. The governor said the expansion will create as many as 133 new jobs over the next five years.

Bank of the Ozarks recently announced it plans to change its name to Bank OZK as part of a strategic rebranding. The name change will be discussed at its annual shareholders meeting on May 7.