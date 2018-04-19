× Justin Smith Tabbed To Lead West Fork Football

WEST FORK (KFSM) – It was a tough go at things for West Fork over the past two seasons in 4A but as the Tigers are dropping down a classification and bringing in a new coach, there’s reason for excitement with the football program.

Justin Smith was approved as the school board meeting on Thursday night and will become the new head coach for the Tigers. West Fork went 1-and-19 the past two seasons, including 0-10 under an interim coach in 2017.

Smith was previously the defensive coordinator at Marion, a team that competes in the 6A-East.

“We felt like he has the personality that will get the kids to come out again,” West Fork athletic director Rodney Selph said. “Our numbers have been down but he has the personality and I guess the aura about him to get the kids out.”

Selph said the district received about 40 applicants for the open coaching position.

“I do believe the move down to 3A helped with that,” Selph said. “We had quality applicants and we are extremely happy to get coach Smith.”

Selph said that the goal is to get Smith on campus to meet the players in the coming days but details must be worked out at Marion become he can join the Tigers’ staff full time.

Smith takes over for Bob Wise who served as the interim coach last season. Brad Lindley led the Tigers’ program from 2013-16 as he went 23-21 before joining the Fayetteville High School staff. Selph was the West Fork head coach from 2008-12 and went 38-20.