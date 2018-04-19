Man Accused Of Stealing Bicycles From UA Campus

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — University of Arkansas police have arrested a Fayetteville man accused of stealing several bicycles from the university in March.

Rusty Joe Long, 31, faces six counts of misdemeanor theft of property. Each bike was worth about $685, totaling more than $4,000 in stolen property.

Investigators identified Long through online sales of stolen bikes and arrested him Thursday (April 19) at his home on West Deane Street, according to Capt. Gary Crain, university police spokesman.

Long is due in Washington County District Court on May 11.