× Missouri Pair Denies February Carjacking In Rogers

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Two Missouri residents have pleaded not guilty to carjacking a woman at a Rogers grocery store in February.

Donald Yost, 41, of Wentworth, Mo., and Nichole Shannon, 29, of Joplin, Mo., are both charged in Benton County Circuit Court with felony aggravated robbery and theft of property.

Yost, who prosecutors noted has four prior felony convictions, also pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm by certain persons and fleeing by vehicle with extreme indifference.

Rogers police arrested Yost and Shannon on Feb. 28 following a brief car chase. A woman told police Yost forced her at gun-point from her car in the parking lot of 10Box Cost Plus on North Dixieland Road.

Police later spotted Yost and Shannon traveling north on Dixieland Road and started a pursuit.

Yost hit a vehicle near Dixieland Road and Olive Street, turned east onto New Hope Road, then led police to a field off of Blue Hill Road, where the chase ended.

Yost later told police he and Shannon needed get to back to Missouri, so they decied to steal a car.

Yost said he and Shannon were walking around the parking lot looking for a car to steal, but his anxiety kept building and he wasn’t ready, according to the a probable cause affidavit.

He saw a woman in a purple shirt and decided to steal her car because purple was his favorite color, according to the affidavit.

He told the woman to give him her car keys, wallet and phone. The affidavit states he told her he was not going to hurt her, but she needed to get out of the car.

Yost said he didn’t use a gun, but said he pointed it at the woman from his waist and his finger was not on the trigger. The affidavit states that he said several times he had no intention of using the gun to hurt the woman.

Yost and Shannon were being held Thursday (April 19) at the Benton County Jail on $250,000 bonds.

Both have hearings set for May 7.