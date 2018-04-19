× Russellville Couple’s Deaths Ruled As Murder-Suicide

RUSSELLVILLE(KFSM) – The Pope County Sheriff’s Office has ruled the deaths of married couple as a murder-suicide, according to CBS affiliate THV11.

The sheriff’s office announced the murder-suicide of Keith and Leanna Cogswell Thursday evening.

When deputies arrived to the house on Shiloh Road Tuesday they found the bodies and Keith and Leanna. Both were pronounced death from gunshot wounds.

The bodies were sent to the state crime lab and it was determined that Leanna’s death was ruled a homicide and Keith’s death was a suicide.

The investigation will continue to find the motive behind the deaths, THV11 reports.