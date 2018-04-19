× Slaughter Pen Jam Moving To Kessler Mountain This Fall

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Slaughter Pen Jam mountain biking festival is hitting the road south.

The festival is moving from its longtime Bentonville home south to Kessler Mountain in Fayetteville, where it will take place as the Kessler Mountain Jam on Nov. 3-4.

The family-friendly event will feature live music, food and mountain bike races. The single-track race is part of the Arkansas Mountain Bike Championship Series, which take place across Arkansas. Fred Phillips of DLT Events, who has served as race director for nine years in Bentonville, will continue as race director for the Fayetteville event.

The festival will be hosted by Experience Fayetteville and Fayetteville Parks and Recreation.

“We are excited to continue the excellent tradition of this AMBCS race in Fayetteville,” Connie Edmonston, director of Fayetteville Parks and Recreation, said in a news release. “We are appreciative of Bentonville Parks and Recreation’s willingness to work with us in establishing this cross country race on one of the most incredible tracks in Northwest Arkansas.”

Race registration is expected to open Aug. 1 for riders of all ages. Event updates will be posted on the Kessler Mountain Jam website.