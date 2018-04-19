× Portion Of Southwest I Street In Bentonville Closing Starting Monday

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The Bentonville Street Department said Thursday it would close down a portion of Southwest I Street starting on Monday.

Southwest I Street between Southwest 8th Street and the entrance to Iberia Bank will close starting Monday (April 23) at 7 a.m. The closure will continue for two weeks, weather permitting, and is expected to reopen by 6 p.m. Friday, May 4. The closure is to allow for utility construction.

Detour signs will be in place.

Also, South Main Street from Southeast Second Street to Southeast 4th Street will reopen this Friday (April 20), and Southeast Third Street from South Main to Southeast A Street will open next Friday (April 27). The portion of Southeast 8th Street that has been closed since January from Southeast H Street to Moberly Lane is expected to reopen April 30.

Details on other road closures in Bentonville are available on an interactive map here.