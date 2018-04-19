× Van Buren Woman, Fort Smith Man Sentenced To Federal Prison On Drug Charges

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A Van Buren woman and a Fort Smith man were sentenced to federal prison today on separate drug trafficking charges, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

Deobrah Nabors, 55, was given 5 years and 11 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. Kamel J. Lincoln, 38, of Fort Smith was sentenced to 15 years and 8 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release on a count of distribution of methamphetamine. Nabors and Lincoln were sentenced in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith.

Court records show Nabors was distributing meth in the Fort Smith area in December 2016 when she was caught selling the drug to an undercover Drug Enforcement Administration agent. She was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2017 and entered a guilty plea in January.

Lincoln was caught during a drug sale in September 2016 to an undercover DEA agent. He was also indicted in October and pleaded guilty in January.