× WATCH: Colder This Morning, Cooler Than Normal This Afternoon

Much colder weather has arrived this morning with most of the area 25° to 30° colder than yesterday morning. Highs today will be cooler than normal with afternoon temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Another cold night is expected with rain chances returning for the weekend.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hour-by-hour forecast for Northwest Arkansas:

Hour-by-hour forecast for the River Valley: