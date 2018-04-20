× 1 Injured In Shooting At Florida High School, Authorities Say

OCALA, Fla. (CNN) — A student was wounded and a suspect is in custody after a shooting Friday morning at a high school in Ocala, Florida, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The student was shot in the ankle, said Kevin Christian, Marion Public Schools spokesman.

Authorities asked residents to avoid the area of Forest High School, which was surrounded by emergency vehicles and buses transporting students away from the scene.

Parents were asked to go to First Baptist Church of Ocala to be reunited with their children, who will be bused to the church, according to Christian.

Forest High, which was ranked as one of the best high schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, has about 2,100 students.

The shooting comes on the same day as a National School Walkout against gun violence.

It’s been more than two months since the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 students and teachers were killed.