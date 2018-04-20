× Arkansas’s Comeback Season Ends In NCAA Gymnastics Championship

ST. LOUIS (KFSM)–With an afternoon of competition wrapped up, Arkansas gymnastics’ season is officially over. The Razorbacks placed six out of six teams in the first semifinal on Friday.

UCLA, LSU and Nebraska qualified for the Super Six while a trio of SEC teams including the Hogs missed out.

Arkansas was aiming to make its third Super Six (2009, 2012) in its first trip back to the national semifinals in five years.

The top individuals for the Razorbacks included senior Braie Speed , who posted the fifth best score on vault with a 9.875. Senior Amanda Wellick had the seventh best score on bars with a 9.8875. Sophomore Hailey Garner tied for fifth on beam scoring 9.8875. Wellick had the eighth best all-around score of the semifinal.

As a team, Arkansas posted the third highest score on beam, fourth best bars score, second lowest floor score and the lowest mark on vault.

Utah, Washington, California, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Florida make up the second semifinal. The Sooners are looking for their third straight team title.