Arvest Completes Acquisition Of Bear State Bank

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Arvest Bank completed its acquisition Friday of Bear State Financial, the parent company of Bear State Bank, according to a news release.

Arvest acquired Bear State in a cash transaction of about $391 million. Arvest said that at the close of the deal, they had assets of about $18.76 billion.

Arvest and Bear State banks will operate under separate names until this fall, when the Bear State branches will transition to Arvest, the news release said. Bear State Bank adds branches in northeast and southwest Arkansas, southern Missouri and southeast Oklahoma to Arvest’s locations. The deal gives Arvest branches in more than 135 communities.

Bear State customers with questions should contact their local branch or Bear State’s solutions cente at (866) 242-3324.