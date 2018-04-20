× Bentonville Man Arrested In Connection With Pea Ridge Break-Ins

PEA RIDGE (KFSM) — A Bentonville man was arrested Friday on charges related to a series of break-ins in Pea Ridge in March.

Pea Ridge Police said Jose Delara, 18, of Bentonville was already being held in the Benton County Sheriff’s Office jail when he was arrested on charges of breaking or entering (a felony), theft of property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police said the charges stem from several break-ins that took place on March 18 during which property was stolen from vehicles, including a guitar. During the investigation, two juveniles were arrested, but the investigation continued because certain items were still missing. The guitar was one of the items not recovered.

Investigators said the day after the thefts, Delara reportedly pawned a guitar matching the description of the stolen guitar. Police recovered the guitar from the pawn shop and questioned Delara about it at the jail. Police said Delara confessed to the thefts, and also made a confession “regarding his involvement in the recent shooting which occurred in a neighboring jurisdiction,” according to a Pea Ridge press release. Pea Ridge police said they contacting the other jurisdiction about Delara’s statement.

Delara is still being held in the Benton County jail on $2,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Benton County Circuit Court on May 14.