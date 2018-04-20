× Centerton Man Accused Of Raping Girl

CENTERTON (KFSM) — Police have arrested a Centerton man accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl for roughly three years.

Matthew Kyle Bain, 32, faces one charge of rape — a Class Y felony.

The girl said Bain has molested and raped her several times since 2015, often forcing her to perform sexual acts on him, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Bain denied the allegations to Centerton police and asked for a lawyer shortly afterward, according to the affidavit.

Bain was being held Friday (April 20) at the Benton County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He has a hearing set for May 29 in Benton County Circuit Court.

Class Y felonies are the most serious crimes in Arkansas not punishable by death. A person convicted of a Class Y felony could face life in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.