Former Sen. Files Federal Sentencing Set For June 18

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — After several date and time changes, the sentencing of former Sen. Jake Files is set for 10 a.m., June 18, in Fort Smith with U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III presiding.

Files, a Republican representing Fort Smith in the Arkansas Senate, pleaded guilty on Jan. 29 to one count of wire fraud, one count of money laundering and one count of bank fraud. He resigned his Senate seat on Feb. 9.

A presentencing report was filed March 29, but the document is sealed. Responses to the report were filed April 12 by the U.S. Attorney’s office and by Files’ attorney. Because those documents also are sealed, it’s unknown if either party accepted or objected to the sentencing range in the report.

Sentencing was initially set for June 7, but on April 4 was changed to June 18.

