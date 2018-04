Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More sunshine is on the way for Friday! Temperatures should top out in the mid 60s. A few clouds will arrive in the evening as the next storm system arrives for the weekend. Expect steady rain showers Saturday afternoon and overnight into Sunday morning.

As your heading out the door on Friday, temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.

There may be a few sprinkles Saturday morning, but the heavy rain arrives Saturday afternoon.

-Matt