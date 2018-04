MULBERRY (KFSM) — Officers at the Mulberry Police Department are searching for two people accused of a burglary at a Mulberry bank.

Two people entered the Bank of the Ozark by breaking the front door at about 1 a.m. Friday (April 20), according to police.

Police said they have little information on how much was stolen.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 78-CRIME.