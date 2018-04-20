× Ramsey Students Return to Class After Evacuation For Reported Gas Leak

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Students at Ramsey Junior High returned to class about 10:15 after being evacuated to a nearby storm shelter briefly for a reported gas leak.

Students were evacuated from the school shortly after 9:30 a.m. after someone reported a strong smell of gas. The students were moved into the storm shelter while the report was investigated, according to Zena Featherston, spokesman for the Fort Smith School District.

