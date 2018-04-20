× Rogers Police: 17-Year-Old Boy Arrested In Gang-Related Stabbing

ROGERS (KFSM) — Rogers police arrested a 17-year-old boy Friday (April 20) in connection to a gang-related stabbing.

Police were dispatched to a house on the 3000 block of Murdock Lane at about 9:45 p.m. Monday (April 16) for a 21-year-old man who had a single stab wound to his upper right chest.

The victim and the suspect were staying at the Regency 7 Motel in separate rooms, according to police. Police said they got into a fight including several people outside of the motel.

According to police, the juvenile stabbed the victim with a knife. Another person was also cut while he was fleeing with the victim. They fled to a nearby house and begged for help. The homeowner was a woman with a nursing background who kept the victim from bleeding out.

Police said the victim and the suspect belong to two local rival gangs.

The boy is facing first and second degree battery charges and is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center. Due to the incident being gang-related, he is also facing charges of engaging in a continuing criminal gang, organization or enterprise.