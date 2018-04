× Southside High School Principal Announces Retirement After 48 Years

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Southside High School principal Wayne Haver announced his retirement Friday (April 20).

Haver served Fort Smith Public Schools for 48 years.

He began working at the school as a business teacher in 1970 and was the assistant principal from 1974 to 1982.

He has been the principal at Southside since 1983 and is only the second principal in Southside history.

The district said he will be incredibly missed.