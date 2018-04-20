× Springdale Extends Lane Closures For 48th Street, Elm Springs Road

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Lane closures on 48th Street and Elm Springs Road will continue just a bit longer.

Contractors closed parts of the roads west of Interstate 49 earlier this week for work on the intersection and curb. The closures were scheduled to end on Thursday. However, additional work needs to be done on striping and signal head placement.

The eastbound lane on Elm Springs Road and the northbound lane on 48th Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday for the striping and 1-5 p.m. Tuesday for the signal head placement.

Flaggers may be present because they will be restriping a stop bar on 48th Street. Drivers are asked to use caution in work zones.