Springdale Man Arrested, Accused Of Several Construction Site Thefts

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a string of thefts at construction sites throughout Washington County.

William Lee Hoag, 44, of Springdale was charged with four counts of theft of property and possession of a controlled substance. A police report said Hoag had bolt cutters and methamphetamine on him when he was arrested.

A report from the prosecuting attorney’s office said the investigation began in October 2017 in Fayetteville when a water heater was stolen from a home under construction. Over the next several months, other construction site thefts were reported. Items stolen included lumber, wood flooring, appliances and tools.

Fayetteville police said Hoag was captured on surveillance camera at one of the construction sites thefts, but he was not arrested because they had not determined who was receiving the stolen items at the time. With the help of a confidential informant, police determined Hoag was leaving some of the material at two properties in Springdale and selling other materials, including selling flooring to someone who worked at a local flooring store.

Police said 13 windows were stolen from a home under construction in Springdale, and witnesses placed Hoag and his truck at the site. Hoag was arrested, and search warrants were obtained for the two properties in Springdale. According to the report, police recovered more than $300,000 worth of stolen property, which took several trucks and trailers to haul.

Police said the investigation is continuing.