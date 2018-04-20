Timing The Rain This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rain is likely this weekend. Here are the main highlights:

Spotty rain early Saturday; Heavy showers after Noon

The best chance for rain is Saturday evening

Severe weather risk is very low; higher in Texas

Cold light rain Sunday morning

Rain end Sunday afternoon with breezy northwest winds

Hour-by-hour, Here's how it plays out:

8AM SATURDAY: Spotty showers are possible but the heaviest is to the west.

NOON SATURDAY: Heavier rain continues to advance east into our area.

5PM SATURDAY: Rain showers are likely.

6AM SUNDAY: Areas of light rain and breezy northwest winds continue into Saturday morning and could persist into the early afternoon hours before clearing from west to east.

Additional information on the weekend forecast is located here in Meteorologist Matt Standridge's post.

-Garrett