The next storm system is set to arrive early Saturday morning and last for the entire weekend.

Sprinkles will arrive near sunrise on Saturday but the bulk of the rain will hold off until later. The best chance of steady rain will be from 3PM Saturday to 6AM Sunday.

Futurecast shows the center of circulation will stay just towards our south, eliminating storm chances and just giving us a decent amount of rainfall.

A inch of rain could be possible, with more towards the east.

-Matt