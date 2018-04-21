Flavors: Miss Anna’s On Towson, Where Busy Is What They Do

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hey guys Megan Graddy here for this week’s Flavors and today we are at Miss Anna’s on Towson in Fort Smith we’ve heard all about their incredible menu and their famous pie, let’s head inside and check things out.

“We’re now open seven days a week from 6am to 10pm and have probably one of the most extensive menus of any little mom and pop you will find; whether it’s salads, sandwiches, hamburgers, hand breaded catfish, so literally there is something for everyone,” said Owner of Miss Anna’s on Towson, Ted Cserna.

We were hear for the wonderful breakfast, now it’s time to try lunch. They have a huge variety, but I decided on the chicken fried steak; this chicken fried steak is excellent juicy on the inside nice and crispy on the outside and it’s topped with their homemade white gravy.

“We have a huge selection of pies and cakes, we bake seven days a week,” said Cserna.

I tried the chocolate banana and oh my gosh was it good. Flakey crust, two defined layers of chocolate and banana topped with light and fluffy whipped cream and chocolate shavings!

“On Tuesday we have what we call free pie Tuesday with the purchase of an entrée you get a free slice of pie,” said Cserna.

This is a huge hit among the Miss Anna’s crowd everyone knows where they are going for food on Tuesdays!

“Everything is hot and fresh and that’s what we pride ourselves on is making sure that folks have that enjoyable experience,” said Cserna.

Miss Annas now takes your order at the table with tablets.

“Before your waitress leaves your table your food is being made and it lets folks get in and out if they are in a hurry quicker and part of that is what has made us successful,” said Cserna. “ When you pull in and the parking lot is full don’t be scared you might have to work a little bit to find a spot to park and once you do come on in and we will take care of you; busy is what we do everything is cooked to order, but it’s well worth the wait.”

Until next time I’m Megan Graddy, now if you will excuse me I have an appointment with a pie.

Segment Sponsored By: Miss Anna's On Towson