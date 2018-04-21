Fort Smith Millage Meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Volunteers went door-to-door at Creekmore Park in Fort Smith in hopes of answering questions voters may have about the upcoming millage increase.

In March, the Fort Smith school board voted in favor of placing a millage increase on the May 22nd ballot.

The increase will come from property tax.

For example, for a $100,000 home the homeowner would pay $9.26 more a month.

If passed, the millage would go toward school district improvements such as safety, storm shelters and other expansions like a technology center, according to the Fort Smith Board of Education.

"There are five key priorities within the proposal, another one in addition to safety and security is the enhancement of career and technical education," said Friends of Fort Smith Public Schools Member Jason Green. "We want to make sure that when students graduate from the school system they graduate with two things in addition to their diploma: a career plan and a skill set."

Volunteers said they plan to continue their efforts in the coming weeks, and they'll answer any questions from voters about what the millage is and where the funds will go.

