Hogs Strand 13 Runners On Base As Mississippi State Clinches Series

STARKVILLE, Miss. (KFSM)–Last Saturday, Arkansas swept a doubleheader from South Carolina after losing Blaine Knight’s start. The Razorbacks (28-12, 10-7) found themselves in a similar situation against Mississippi State (21-19, 7-10) but couldn’t capitalize as the Bulldogs took game one 5-3.

Grant Koch struck out with the bases loaded to end the game.

Ethan Small stymied the Razorback lineup, allowing just one run in six innings while striking out six. On the other side, Kacey Murphy was steady but got roughed up in the fifth inning allowing two runs on three hits.

Rowdey Jordan’s leadoff home run in the third inning started the scoring, before Luke Bonfield’s RBI single tied the game in the fourth. The Hogs fared better against the bullpen as Evan Lee’s seventh inning solo shot brought the game within a run. But the Diamond Hogs left ten runners on base including the bases loaded in the eighth.

Kole Ramage gave up a wild pitch and RBI double to seal the game for the Bulldogs. One run each was charged to the first two relievers Cody Scroggins and Zebulon Vermillion.

Eric Cole hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to tie the team lead with nine. It was Cole’s second home run of the series. Arkansas has now lost its last seven games at Dudy Noble Field. Isaiah Campbell, the game two starter looks to snap that streak this afternoon.

